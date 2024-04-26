World Famous Pizza
We serve crispy Chicago Style Thin Crust, Stuffed Deep Dish, Sicilian style, and Pan Pizza. Leona's has been making "Chicago's Original Pizza" since 1950.
Chicago is a "Pizza Town" and we are honored to have served customers here for nearly 75 years. From humble beginnings in the Lakeview neighborhood, Leona's has evolved over the years, changing with the times.
We are proud to still serve Old School Italian, while keeping things Down Right American everyday.
Leona's Catering and Events
Our Catering menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and World Class Pizza,
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or conveniently ready for pickup.
Let us host your next Event
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver an experience sure to leave you smiling.
Chicago's Original Pizza
since 1950
We just moved to the area and I remembered enjoying Leona’s as a child growing up in the city and wanted to take my partner here to have some pizza. We arrived a little before the kitchen was to close but the staff was still incredibly friendly and made recommendations. Our selections came out quickly and tasted amazing! We will be going back.
Yesterday we hosted our baby shower and our guest complimented the food all night. We ordered thin crust and the panini pasta and they loved it with a garden salad. Everything turned out great! Staff was very attentive to our party as well as guest walking in which was nice. Thank you Tony who is in charge of catering, Kathy who made sure we were okay as we set up and the wait staff. We are regulars and will continue to order food.
Delicious food there , pizza is the best around. I am so happy that they are around still. I remember in my younger years I used to go to the one on Damen and Augusta. It was such a nice place inside.!!