World Famous Pizza

We serve crispy Chicago Style Thin Crust, Stuffed Deep Dish, Sicilian style, and Pan Pizza. Leona's has been making "Chicago's Original Pizza" since 1950.





Chicago is a "Pizza Town" and we are honored to have served customers here for nearly 75 years. From humble beginnings in the Lakeview neighborhood, Leona's has evolved over the years, changing with the times.





We are proud to still serve Old School Italian, while keeping things Down Right American everyday.