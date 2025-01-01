Best cheese-fries in town.

Irresistible Cheese Fries: Best in Town

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich DELUXE

Original Italian Beef Sandwich

MOZZARELLA BRICKS "LEONA'S FAMOUS"

SICILIAN 1950 Traditional

Cheese Fries

Original Italian Beef

FAMOUS FRIED MOZZARELLA BRICKS

SICILIAN Margherita

Delicious Cheese Fries: A Crowd Favorite

Indulge in our cheesy fries, a crowd favorite. Our crispy fries are smothered in gooey melted cheese, creating a savory delight. Perfect for sharing or as a tasty side. Try them with a side of ranch or spicy jalapenos for an extra kick.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Cheese Fries

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Cheese Fries

Craving cheese fries? We've got you covered! Enjoy our delicious cheese fries in the comfort of your own home with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Whether you're in the mood for pizza, wings, or sandwiches, we've got something for everyone. Order now and satisfy your cheese fries craving!

Our locations

Irving Park North Franklin McHenry
Leona's Pizzeria

Chicago, IL

Address
4363 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
Contacts
(773) 267-7287 info@leonas.com
Order Now
Leona's Pizzeria

Chicago, IL

Address
175 N Franklin St Suite 106 Chicago, IL 60606
Contacts
(312) 549-9228 info@leonas.com
Order Now
Leona's Pizzeria

McHenry, IL

Address
3102 IL-120 McHenry, IL 60051
Contacts
(815) 707-4992 info@leonas.com
Order Now
