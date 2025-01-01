Best coleslaw in town.

Featured

Side Homemade Coleslaw

FAMOUS FRIED MOZZARELLA BRICKS

MOZZARELLA BRICKS "LEONA'S FAMOUS"

Original Italian Beef Sandwich

Original Italian Beef

SICILIAN Margherita

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH DELUXE

SICILIAN 1950 Traditional

Delicious Coleslaw: Perfect Side for Pizza and Wings

Looking for a tasty side? Try our creamy coleslaw. Perfect with pizza, sandwiches, or wings. Our gluten-free coleslaw is a hit. Add it to your catering order for a fresh, fast-food option. Creamy, crunchy, and delicious.
Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options for Pizza and Wings

Looking for convenient pickup or delivery options for pizza and wings? We've got you covered! Enjoy our mouthwatering pizza and flavorful wings in the comfort of your own home. Simply place your order online or give us a call for a hassle-free pickup or delivery experience.

Leona's Pizzeria

Chicago, IL

Address
4363 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
Contacts
(773) 267-7287 info@leonas.com
Leona's Pizzeria

Chicago, IL

Address
175 N Franklin St Suite 106 Chicago, IL 60606
Contacts
(312) 549-9228 info@leonas.com
Leona's Pizzeria

McHenry, IL

Address
3102 IL-120 McHenry, IL 60051
Contacts
(815) 707-4992 info@leonas.com
