- Sunday11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Monday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Tuesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Wednesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Thursday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
- Saturday11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition
Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950
Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More
Order with Ease 🍕
Food That Speaks for Itself
See our legendary pizzas and Italian American favorites in action. Browse our gallery and get inspired for your next order.
Catering for Any Occasion
Dining for Everyone to Enjoy
Visit Us Today
Excellent customer service, pizza is delicious. Good to see Leona's in the neighbourhood. Definitely recommend.
Foos was amazing! Service was even better! If I ever return to Chicago, I would definitely return!
The staff was great! Also, the restaurant is so nice and clean. Very modern and there’s a full bar. Best of all, the pizza was hot and fresh!
Featuring
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Catering
Vegetarian Options
Outdoor Seating
Quiz Night
Happy-hour Food
Great Cocktails
Happy-hour Drinks
Good for Watching Sport
Leona's Pizzeria Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Fast Food, Cucumber Salad, Caesar Salad, Deli Sandwiches, Chicken Alfredo, Lasagne, Cheese Pizza, Buffalo Wings, Bruschetta, Gelato, Pan Pizza, Gluten Free, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Cheesecake, Gluten Free Pizza, Ravioli, Arancini, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Onion Rings, Deep Dish, Detroit Style Pizza, Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Burger, Coleslaw, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Salads, Wings, Lemonade, Cheese Fries, Tortellini, Caprese, Stromboli, Prosciutto, Gluten Free Food, Garlic Bread, Meatballs, Caprese Salad, Stuffed Pizza, Cannoli, Sandwiches, Thin Crust Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Italian Beef, and Pasta Primavera
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Cicero, West Town, Chicago, Oak Park, Lincoln Park, Near North Side, East Garfield Park, Loop, Logan Square, Berwyn, North Center, West Garfield Park, Avondale, Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Near West Side, Lake View, Elmwood Park, River Forest, and Lincolnwood.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant