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Best Pizza in Wicker Park, Chicago

Welcome to Chicago’s Original Pizza Tradition Since 1950
Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition

Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition

Leona’s has been a part of Chicago dining since 1950, bringing pizza and Italian American favorites to the table. Every order is prepared fresh daily, using locally sourced ingredients. Stop by our downtown location at 1707 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622, and enjoy a casual, full-service meal, or order for quick delivery and takeout right from our kitchen.
Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950

Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950

For nearly 75 years, we’ve grown from a single Lakeview spot into one of the most respected restaurant names in Chicago. Our team was among the first to deliver pizza right to your door, and today we continue to blend old-school classics with modern comfort. From signature pizzas to timeless pasta dishes, Leona’s continues to create moments that keep our guests coming back, generation after generation.
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Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More

Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More

From Sicilian style pizza and cheese bricks to Italian beef sandwiches, jumbo chicken wings, and our famous 16-inch thin crust sausage pizza, our menu brings Chicago favorites to the table every day. You’ll also find stuffed deep dish, pan pizzas, fresh pasta, crisp salads, and hearty sandwiches. Whether you dine in, carry out, or order delivery, every dish is made fresh with quality ingredients for a meal you’ll always enjoy.
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Order with Ease 🍕

Order with Ease 🍕

Getting your favorite pizza, pasta, or sandwiches has never been simpler. Order online for fast delivery or convenient pickup, and enjoy our food wherever you are. Three Chicago area locations are ready to serve you today.
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Food That Speaks for Itself

See our legendary pizzas and Italian American favorites in action. Browse our gallery and get inspired for your next order.

Catering for Any Occasion

Catering for Any Occasion

From business lunches to family gatherings, our catering menu makes events easy. Choose from pizza, pasta, salads, and more, all delivered and set up by our expert team. Planning a party? Host it at our restaurant with spacious dining rooms and attentive service. With convenient packages, delivery, and setup, we’ll handle the food while you enjoy the celebration.
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Dining for Everyone to Enjoy

Dining for Everyone to Enjoy

Our restaurants are made for locals, travelers, families, and couples alike. Cozy dining rooms, outdoor seating, and full service create the right setting for any outing. Whether it’s a casual night out or a special celebration, you’ll always find a welcoming space, friendly service, and the comfort of a meal that feels both timeless and fresh in every visit.

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Join us at of our Wicker Park location. 📍 1707 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622, United States

Excellent customer service, pizza is delicious. Good to see Leona's in the neighbourhood. Definitely recommend.

Wilfredo R.

Foos was amazing! Service was even better! If I ever return to Chicago, I would definitely return!

Glenda D.

The staff was great! Also, the restaurant is so nice and clean. Very modern and there’s a full bar. Best of all, the pizza was hot and fresh!

Krystal T.

Featuring

Delivery

Takeout

Dine In

Catering

Vegetarian Options

Outdoor Seating

Quiz Night

Happy-hour Food

Great Cocktails

Happy-hour Drinks

Good for Watching Sport

Leona's Pizzeria Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online, and redeem your points for free food!
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Fast Food, Cucumber Salad, Caesar Salad, Deli Sandwiches, Chicken Alfredo, Lasagne, Cheese Pizza, Buffalo Wings, Bruschetta, Gelato, Pan Pizza, Gluten Free, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Cheesecake, Gluten Free Pizza, Ravioli, Arancini, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Onion Rings, Deep Dish, Detroit Style Pizza, Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Burger, Coleslaw, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Salads, Wings, Lemonade, Cheese Fries, Tortellini, Caprese, Stromboli, Prosciutto, Gluten Free Food, Garlic Bread, Meatballs, Caprese Salad, Stuffed Pizza, Cannoli, Sandwiches, Thin Crust Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Italian Beef, and Pasta Primavera

What meals do you serve?

We serve Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Takeout and Delivery

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Cicero, West Town, Chicago, Oak Park, Lincoln Park, Near North Side, East Garfield Park, Loop, Logan Square, Berwyn, North Center, West Garfield Park, Avondale, Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Near West Side, Lake View, Elmwood Park, River Forest, and Lincolnwood.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

Our locations

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