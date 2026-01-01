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Best Pizza in Old Irving Park, Chicago

Welcome to Chicago’s Original Pizza Tradition Since 1950
Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition

Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition

Since 1950, we’ve been serving pizza and Italian American classics that bring people together. From thin crust to deep dish, every dish is made fresh daily with locally sourced ingredients. Visit us at 4363 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641, where families, couples, and food lovers enjoy cozy, full-service dining or order delivery and takeout with ease. Come experience a Chicago legend today.
Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950

Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950

For nearly 75 years, we’ve grown from a single Lakeview spot into one of the most respected restaurant names in Chicago. Our team was among the first to deliver pizza right to your door, and today we continue to blend old-school classics with modern comfort. From signature pizzas to timeless pasta dishes, Leona’s continues to create moments that keep our guests coming back, generation after generation.
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Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More

Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More

From Sicilian style pizza and cheese bricks to Italian beef sandwiches, jumbo chicken wings, and our famous 16-inch thin crust sausage pizza, our menu brings Chicago favorites to the table every day. You’ll also find stuffed deep dish, pan pizzas, fresh pasta, crisp salads, and hearty sandwiches. Whether you dine in, carry out, or order delivery, every dish is made fresh with quality ingredients for a meal you’ll always enjoy.
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Order with Ease 🍕

Order with Ease 🍕

Getting your favorite pizza, pasta, or sandwiches has never been simpler. Order online for fast delivery or convenient pickup, and enjoy our food wherever you are. Three Chicago area locations are ready to serve you today.
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Food That Speaks for Itself

See our legendary pizzas and Italian American favorites in action. Browse our gallery and get inspired for your next order.

Catering for Any Occasion

Catering for Any Occasion

From business lunches to family gatherings, our catering menu makes events easy. Choose from pizza, pasta, salads, and more, all delivered and set up by our expert team. Planning a party? Host it at our restaurant with spacious dining rooms and attentive service. With convenient packages, delivery, and setup, we’ll handle the food while you enjoy the celebration.
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Dining for Everyone to Enjoy

Dining for Everyone to Enjoy

Our restaurants are made for locals, travelers, families, and couples alike. Cozy dining rooms, outdoor seating, and full service create the right setting for any outing. Whether it’s a casual night out or a special celebration, you’ll always find a welcoming space, friendly service, and the comfort of a meal that feels both timeless and fresh in every visit.

Visit Us Today

Join us at our Irving Park location. 📍 4363 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641, United States

Excellent customer service; pizza is delicious. Good to see Leona's in the neighbourhood. Definitely recommend.

Wilfredo R.

Food was amazing! Service was even better! If I ever return to Chicago, I would definitely return!

Glenda D.

The staff was great! Also, the restaurant is so nice and clean. Very modern and there’s a full bar. Best of all, the pizza was hot and fresh!

Krystal T.

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Delivery

Takeout

Dine In

Catering

Happy-hour Food

Great Cocktails

Leona's Pizzeria Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online, and redeem your points for free food!
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Ravioli, Cheesecake, Gluten Free Pizza, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Arancini, Deep Dish, Onion Rings, Detroit Style Pizza, Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo, Deli Sandwiches, Cucumber Salad, Caesar Salad, Chicken Alfredo, Cheese Pizza, Lasagne, Buffalo Wings, Bruschetta, Gelato, Pan Pizza, Gluten Free, Stromboli, Prosciutto, Garlic Bread, Gluten Free Food, Stuffed Pizza, Meatballs, Caprese Salad, Sandwiches, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Italian Beef, Thin Crust Pizza, Cannoli, Pasta Primavera, Pepperoni Pizza, Fast Food, Grilled Chicken, Burger, Coleslaw, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Salads, Wings, Lemonade, Cheese Fries, Caprese, and Tortellini

What meals do you serve?

We serve Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Delivery and Takeout

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Lincolnwood, Harwood Heights, Elmwood Park, Oak Park, Norridge, Irving Park, Albany Park, Skokie, Hermosa, Avondale, Evanston, River Grove, Portage Park, River Forest, North Park, Niles, Cicero, Jefferson Park, Park Ridge, and North Center.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

Our locations

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