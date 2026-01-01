- Sunday11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Monday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Tuesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Wednesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Thursday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
- Saturday11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition
Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950
Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More
Order with Ease 🍕
Food That Speaks for Itself
See our legendary pizzas and Italian American favorites in action. Browse our gallery and get inspired for your next order.
Catering for Any Occasion
Dining for Everyone to Enjoy
Visit Us Today
Excellent customer service; pizza is delicious. Good to see Leona's in the neighbourhood. Definitely recommend.
Food was amazing! Service was even better! If I ever return to Chicago, I would definitely return!
The staff was great! Also, the restaurant is so nice and clean. Very modern and there’s a full bar. Best of all, the pizza was hot and fresh!
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Catering
Happy-hour Food
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Leona's Pizzeria Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Ravioli, Cheesecake, Gluten Free Pizza, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Arancini, Deep Dish, Onion Rings, Detroit Style Pizza, Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo, Deli Sandwiches, Cucumber Salad, Caesar Salad, Chicken Alfredo, Cheese Pizza, Lasagne, Buffalo Wings, Bruschetta, Gelato, Pan Pizza, Gluten Free, Stromboli, Prosciutto, Garlic Bread, Gluten Free Food, Stuffed Pizza, Meatballs, Caprese Salad, Sandwiches, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Italian Beef, Thin Crust Pizza, Cannoli, Pasta Primavera, Pepperoni Pizza, Fast Food, Grilled Chicken, Burger, Coleslaw, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Salads, Wings, Lemonade, Cheese Fries, Caprese, and Tortellini
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Lincolnwood, Harwood Heights, Elmwood Park, Oak Park, Norridge, Irving Park, Albany Park, Skokie, Hermosa, Avondale, Evanston, River Grove, Portage Park, River Forest, North Park, Niles, Cicero, Jefferson Park, Park Ridge, and North Center.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant