- Sunday11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Monday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Tuesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Wednesday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Thursday11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
- Saturday11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Welcome to Chicago’s Pizza Tradition
Keeping Traditions Alive Since 1950
Classic Pizzas, Pasta & More
Order with Ease 🍕
Food That Speaks for Itself
See our legendary pizzas and Italian American favorites in action. Browse our gallery and get inspired for your next order.
Catering for Any Occasion
Visit Us Today
Excellent customer service; pizza is delicious. Good to see Leona's in the neighbourhood. Definitely recommend.
Food was amazing! Service was even better! If I ever return to Chicago, I would definitely return!
The staff was great! Also, the restaurant is so nice and clean. Very modern and there’s a full bar. Best of all, the pizza was hot and fresh!
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Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Vegan Options
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Detroit Style Pizza, Chicken Tenders, Salads, Grilled Chicken, Burger, Coleslaw, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, Caprese, Tortellini, Wings, Lemonade, Cheese Fries, Gluten Free Food, Garlic Bread, Stromboli, Prosciutto, Pasta Primavera, Pepperoni Pizza, Fast Food, Stuffed Pizza, Caprese Salad, Meatballs, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Italian Beef, Sandwiches, Thin Crust Pizza, Cannoli, Cheese Pizza, Lasagne, Buffalo Wings, Deli Sandwiches, Caesar Salad, Cucumber Salad, Chicken Alfredo, Pan Pizza, Gluten Free, Bruschetta, Gelato, Ravioli, Cheesecake, Gluten Free Pizza, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Arancini, and Deep Dish
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: The Loop, River North, West Loop, Fulton River District, Loop, River North Gallery District, Millennium Park, and Printer's Row.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant