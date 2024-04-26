About us
Leona’s is a legend in Chicago Pizza history. Founded in 1950 in the Lakeview neighborhood at Belmont and Sheffield. The restaurant has evolved into one of the most well respected brands in Chicago. Leona’s pioneered many of the things that are used across the world by other restaurants. First to buy delivery cars in 1952. First to place restaurant signs on delivery cars. First to offer extended home delivery, at one time employing as many as 250 drivers for the original location. Over the years, Leona’s has evolved and changed with the times. Today, we are proud to continue on the Original Traditions that made Leona’s Legendary, while leveraging the latest in technology and innovation to provide the best experience possible for our customers.
Leona’s, "Chicago’s Original Pizza"
A Rich History
One of the oldest operating pizzeria's in Chicago. Leona's is an institution within the history of the city. Everyone has a "Leona's story"
Nestled in the heart of Chicago, with locations throughout the city and suburbs. Leona's is growing again. Stay tuned about future location openings and new menu items as we continue to improve our brand.