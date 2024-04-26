About us

Leona’s is a legend in Chicago Pizza history. Founded in 1950 in the Lakeview neighborhood at Belmont and Sheffield. The restaurant has evolved into one of the most well respected brands in Chicago. Leona’s pioneered many of the things that are used across the world by other restaurants. First to buy delivery cars in 1952. First to place restaurant signs on delivery cars. First to offer extended home delivery, at one time employing as many as 250 drivers for the original location. Over the years, Leona’s has evolved and changed with the times. Today, we are proud to continue on the Original Traditions that made Leona’s Legendary, while leveraging the latest in technology and innovation to provide the best experience possible for our customers.





Leona’s, "Chicago’s Original Pizza"