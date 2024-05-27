Leona's Pizzeria - West Loop 175 N Franklin
Food Menu
Thin Crust Slices
Appetizers
Leona's Sicilian Slices
- Cheese (Sicilian Slice)
San Marzano tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, Frantoia extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$9.99
- Pepperoni (Sicilian Slice)
Molinari pepperoni, San Marzano tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, Frantoia extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
- Sausage (Sicilian Slice)
Garlic Italian Sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, Frantoia extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
- Special of the Day (Sicilian Slice)$11.99
Salads
- Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$14.99
- Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$14.99
- House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$12.99
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$13.99
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Italian Beef & Sausage
Chips
Thin Crust Pizza
- Build Your Own$11.00
- 1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$14.20
- Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$14.20
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar$14.20
- Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$14.20
- Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$14.20
- Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$14.20
Leona's Sicilian Crust Pizza
Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza
To-Go Beverages
- Pepsi (w/Real Sugar)$1.50
- Pepsi$1.50
- Pepsi Wild Cherry$1.50
- Diet Pepsi$1.50
- Starry$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast$1.50
- Mug Root Beer$1.50
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$1.50
- Strawberry Sunset Bubly Sparkling Water$1.50
- Blueberry Pomegranate Bubly Sparkling Water$1.50
- Blackberry Bubly Sparkling Water$1.50
- Pineapple Coconut Bubly Sparkling Water$1.50
- Tropicana Orange Juice (No Pulp)$2.50
- Peach Mango Celsius$3.00
- Kiwi Guava Celsius$3.00
- Kevita Raspberry Lemon Kombucha$3.75
- Kevita Ginger Turmeric Tonic$3.75
- Green Machine Naked Smoothie$3.00
- Mango Naked Smoothie$3.00
- Strawberry Banana Naked Smoothie$3.00
- Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea$2.25
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Lemon Tea$2.25
- Berry Propel$2.00
- Watermelon Propel$2.00
- Fruit Punch Gatorade$2.50
- Lime Cucumber Gatorade$2.50
- Fruit Punch Gatorade Zero$2.50
- Glacier Cherry Gatorade Zero$2.50
- Caramel Vanilla Muscle Milk Protein Shake$4.50
- Chocolate Muscle Milk Protein Shake$4.50
- 20oz Aquafina Bottled Water$1.25
- Orange Crush$1.50
- Black Cherry Mountain Dew Kickstart$2.25
- Orange Citrus Mountain Dew Kickstart$2.25
- Pineapple Orange Mango Mountain Dew Kickstart$2.25