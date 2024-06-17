Leona's Pizzeria - West Loop 175 N Franklin
Food Menu
Thin Crust Slices
Leona's Jumbo Sicilian Slices
- Jumbo Cheese (Sicilian Slice)
San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$9.99
- Jumbo Pepperoni (Sicilian Slice)
Pepperoni, San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
- Jumbo Sausage (Sicilian Slice)
Garlic Italian Sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
- Jumbo Special of the Day (Sicilian Slice)
Specialty Pizza that Changes Daily$12.99
Jumbo Sausage (Sicilian Slice)
Garlic Italian Sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese
ROLLED JUMBO BEEF HOTDOG
Italian Flatbread Sandwiches
- Leona's Old School Italian Flatbread
Italian Meats stuffed in Artisan Flatbread with Pesto, Arugula, Provolone Cheese, and Stracciatella.$13.95
- Leona's Down Right American Flatbread$13.95
- Mortadella
Mortadella with roasted red peppers, stracciatella, pesto, and arugula.$13.99
- Prosciutto Cotto
Prosciutto Cotto, Arugula, Fig Jam, Stracciatella,$13.99
- Caprese
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Stracciatella.$13.99
- Vegetable Delight
Romaine Hearts, Provolone Cheese, Artichoke, Cucumber, Tomato, Pesto, Basil, Stracciatella, Fire Roasted red Peppers, Olive Oil$13.99
Stromboli
Salads
- Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$14.99
- Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$14.99
- House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$12.99
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$13.99
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Italian Beef & Sausage
Sicilian Subs
Chips
Thin Crust Pizza
- Build Your Own$11.00
- 1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$14.20
- Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$14.20
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar$14.20
- Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$14.20
- Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$14.20
- Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$14.20
Leona's Sicilian Crust Pizza
Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza
To-Go Beverages
- Canned Soda$2.50
- Bubbly Can Water$2.50
- Tropicana Orange Juice (No Pulp)$2.50
- Celsius Energy Drink$3.00
- Kombucha$3.75
- Naked Smoothie$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea$2.25
- Propel Energy Water$2.99
- Large Gatorade Bottle$2.50
- Protein Muscle Milk$4.50
- 20oz Aquafina Bottled Water$2.29
- Kickstart Large Can Mountain Dew$2.25
- Small Can Soda$1.50