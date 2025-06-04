Leona's Pizzeria - West Loop
Food Menu
Popular Items
14" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA (TEXT CLUB SPECIAL)
GET THIS PIZZA FREE BY JOINING OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT "LEONA" TO 1-833-421-7652. YOU WILL RECEIVE A FREE COUPON IN RETURN.$15.99
Italian Beef$11.95
Thin Crust Sausage Slice$7.99
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Leona's Old School Italian Flatbread
Italian Meats stuffed in Artisan Flatbread with Pesto, Arugula, Provolone Cheese, and Stracciatella.$13.95
Leona's Down Right American Flatbread$13.95
Pizza Puff Small (1)$2.99
Pizza Puff Large (2)$5.99
Combo Lunch Deals (NEW)!
Thin Cheese Slice & Can Soda Combo$7.99
Thin Sausage & Can of Soda Combo$8.99
Thin Pepperoni & Can of soda Combo$8.99
Special of day & Can soda combo$9.10
Jumbo Sicilian Cheese & Soda Combo$10.99
Jumbo Sicilian Sausage & Soda Combo$12.99
Jumbo Pepperoni & Soda$12.99
ITALIAN BEEF DELUXE
ITALIAN BEEF YOUR WAY, WITH CRISPY WEDGE FRIES, AND A CAN OF POP.$14.99
BEEF & SAUSAGE COMBO DELUXE
ITALIAN BEEF COMBO SANDWICH INCLUDES CRISPY WEDGE FRIES AND CAN OF SODA.$16.99
FLATBREAD SANDWICH COMBO$15.99
CHICKEN PARMESAN DELUXE
LEONA'S ORIGINAL ROMANO CRUSTED CHICKEN, MADE PARMESAN STYLE ON A CIABBATA BUN WITH CRISPY WEDGE FRIES AND A CAN OF SODA.$15.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH DELUXE
LEONA'S ROMANO CRUSTED CHICKEN SERVED BUFFALO STYLE ON A CIABBATA BUN WITH CRSIPY WEDGE FRIES. AND A CAN OF SODA.$15.99
Thin Crust Slices
Leona's Jumbo Sicilian Slices
Jumbo Cheese (Sicilian Slice)
San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$9.99
Jumbo Pepperoni (Sicilian Slice)
Pepperoni, San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
Jumbo Sausage (Sicilian Slice)
Garlic Italian Sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Calabria oregano, fresh basil, extra olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese$11.99
Jumbo Special of the Day (Sicilian Slice)
Specialty Pizza that Changes Daily$12.99
STUFFED PIZZA SLICES
Italian Flatbread Sandwiches
Leona's Old School Italian Flatbread
Italian Meats stuffed in Artisan Flatbread with Pesto, Arugula, Provolone Cheese, and Stracciatella.$13.95
Leona's Down Right American Flatbread$13.95
Mortadella
Mortadella with roasted red peppers, stracciatella, pesto, and arugula.$13.99
Prosciutto Cotto
Prosciutto Cotto, Arugula, Fig Jam, Stracciatella,$13.99
Caprese
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Stracciatella.$13.99
Vegetable Delight
Romaine Hearts, Provolone Cheese, Artichoke, Cucumber, Tomato, Pesto, Basil, Stracciatella, Fire Roasted red Peppers, Olive Oil$13.99
LOW CARB Bowls
Italian Beef & Sausage
Stromboli
PINSA'S (ARTISAN PIZZA)
Leona's PINWHEELS
Crispy Wedge Fries
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$14.99
Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$14.99
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$12.99
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$13.99
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Home Made Soups
Thin Crust Pizza
Build Your Own$11.00
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar$18.50
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$18.50
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$18.50
Leona's Sicilian Crust Pizza
Detroit Style Pizza
Build Your Own (10x14)
Authentic Detroit style pizza with Wisconsin Brick cheese, your choice of toppings.$21.99
Leona's "Motor City Special"
Authentic Detroit style pizza with Wisconsin Brick cheese, Leona's blend italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, with rich sauce on time in racing stripes.$26.99
Leona's "Mike's Hot Peppi"
Authentic Detroit style pizza with Wisconsin Brick cheese, Mike's hot honey, cup n char pepperoni.$26.99
Leona's "Ran through the Garden"
Authentic Detroit style pizza with Wisconsin Brick cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichoke, red pepper, spinach, topped with rich tomato sauce.$26.99
Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza
Lasagne
To-Go Beverages
POPPI Raspberry$3.99
Pepsi$2.50
Bubbly Can Water Plain$2.50
SIciliana Limonata$2.99
Pure Leaf Tea$2.25
Propel Energy Water$2.99
Large Gatorade Bottle$2.50
20oz Aquafina Bottled Water$2.29
Pure Life Water$2.25
Pellegrino Soda Can$2.99
Siciliana Aranciata$2.99
Starry$2.50
Diet Pepsi$2.50
Starry Zero$2.50
Mountain Dew$2.50
Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
Mug Root Beer$2.50
Mug Root Beer Zero$2.50
Topo Chico Water bottle$2.99
Voss Water$3.99
Poppi Orange$3.99
Poppi Cherry$3.99
Poppi Lime$3.99
Poppi Strawberry$3.99
Poppi Grape$3.99