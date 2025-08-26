Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce

Sauce Required* Please select 1 Marinara Meat Sauce Protein Add Ons Grilled Shrimp + $7.50 Grilled Chicken + $7.50 Romano Chicken + $7.50 Italian Sausage + $5.99 Meatballs + $5.99 Veg Add Ons Broccoli + $2.25 Black Olives + $2.25 Fresh Garlic + $2.25 Dairy-Free Cheese + $2.25 Hot Giardiniera + $2.25 Green Pepper + $2.25 Jalapenos + $2.25 Mushrooms + $2.25 Onions + $2.25 Red Peppers + $2.25 Roasted Garlic + $2.25 Fresh Spinach + $2.25 Sun-Dried Tomatoes + $2.25 Fresh Tomatoes + $2.25