LEONA'S CELEBRATES 75 YEARS!
Leona's Pizzeria - McHenry
APPETIZERS
Loaded Cheesy Pizza Potato Wedge Fries (NEW)!
Our signature Fries topped with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese.$8.99
Sausage & Pepper Rolls (NEW)!
Italian Sausage and Peppers rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce.$7.25
Italian Beef Rolls (NEW)!
Italian beef and Mild Giardinera rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce$7.25
Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.99
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.$15.99
Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
Pizza Puff CHICAGO ORIGINAL$5.00
FRIED RAVIOLI$6.50
STROMBOLI - SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI$8.99
FRIED CALAMARI$13.99
Thin Crust Pizza
THIN CRUST Build Your Own Thin$11.99
THIN CRUST 1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
THIN CRUST Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
THIN CRUST BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella$18.50
THIN CRUST Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$18.50
THIN CRUST Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, red & green peppers, onions, bacon, mozzarella$18.50
THIN CRUST Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
THIN CRUST Chicken Bacon Ranch
Taco seasoned ground beef, refried beans and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, iceberg lettuce$18.50
SICILIAN CRUST PAN PIZZA (10X14)
SICILIAN Build Your Own Sicilian$20.99
SICILIAN 1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$24.99
SICILIAN Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil.$24.99
SICILIAN Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$24.99
SICILIAN Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.$24.99
SICILIAN Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella.$24.99
SICILIAN BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.$24.99
"DETROIT STYLE" PIZZA (New!)
DETROIT STYLE Build your Own (10X14)$21.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Motor City Special"
LEONA'S SIGNATURE GARLIC ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOMS, AND TOPPED WITH WARM TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, AND PECORINO ROMANO.$26.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Mike's Hot Peppi"
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE. WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. PEPPERONI, MIKE’S HOT HONEY,$26.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Ran through the Garden"
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE WITH WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. SPINACH, GREEN & RED PEPPER, ONION, ARTICHOKE, MUSHROOMS, FRESH BASIL, AND TOPPED WITH PECORINO ROMANO$26.99
STUFFED PIZZA
STUFFED Build Your Own Stuffed$14.99
STUFFED 1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
STUFFED Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$20.99
STUFFED Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.$20.99
STUFFED Leona's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
PASTA
Penne Marinara$14.49
Penne w Meat Sauce$15.49
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade garlic cream sauce with parmesan cheese$16.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce$16.49
Penne & Italian Sausage
Penne pasta with grilled Italian sausage and broccoli in our tomato cream sauce$16.49
Penne with Vodka Cream Sauce$16.49
Salads
FAMOUS Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
FAMOUS Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
FAMOUS ROMANO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Tuscany Chicken Sandwich DELUXE
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts. Served on a Ciabatta roll with provolone cheese, bacon, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich DELUXE
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts tossed in buffalo sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.$12.95
Burgers and Grilled Chicken
DINNERS
Romano Crusted Chicken
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts.$17.49
Romano Garlic Chicken
We've added roasted garlic to our famous Romano Crusted Chicken for an even bigger flavor.$17.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried shrimp.$20.99
Sides
DESSERTS
ORIGINAL CHEESECAKE$7.99
CHEESECAKE WITH STRAWBERRY SAUCE$8.49
CANNOLI$5.79
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE
Perfectly moist and soft, with a velvety, decadent chocolate buttercream frosting.$8.99
ITALIAN ICE$5.50
GELATO$6.50
SLICES
SLICE - Thin Crust Cheese Pizza Slice$4.99
SLICE -Thin Crust Sausage Pizza Slice$5.99
SLICE -Thin Crust Special Pizza Slice$5.99
SLICE -Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza Slice$5.99
SLICE SICILIAN Crust Cheese Slice$8.99
SLICE SICILIAN Crust Pepperoni Slice$9.99
SLICE SICILIAN Crust Sausage Slice$9.99
SLICE SICILIAN Crust Special Slice$11.99
