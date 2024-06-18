HOT AND FAST DELIVERY!
Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Appetizers
- Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.99
- Fried Mozzarella Bricks
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
- Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.$15.99
- Sicilian Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, and basil served with crostini$7.50
- Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
- 1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce$7.99
- Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$15.99
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
- Ministrone Soup$4.99
- Leona's Original Stromboli
Rolled Pizza with Italian meats and cheeses, served with a dipping sauce.$13.99