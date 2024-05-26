HOT AND FAST DELIVERY!
Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant
10% OFF ON TISH
TISH10
Copied!
Appetizers
- Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.99
- Fried Mozzarella Bricks
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
- Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.$15.99