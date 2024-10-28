Leona's Pizzeria - Irving Park
ITALIAN LEMON ICE
16 OZ ITALIAN ICE$7.99
GELATO$8.99
DETROIT STYLE VODKA CHICKEN PARMESAN
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE WITH WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. SPINACH, GREEN & RED PEPPER, ONION, ARTICHOKE, MUSHROOMS, FRESH BASIL, AND TOPPED WITH PECORINO ROMANO$26.99
16" Thin crust Sausage (Popular)$22.98
JUMBO CARROT CAKE SLICE
Carrot Cake Jumbo Slice. This generously sized portion delivers the perfect blend of rich flavors and moist texture, making it an irresistible dessert.$14.99
FAMOUS FRIED MOZZARELLA BRICKS
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
16" Thin Crust Cheese (Popular)$22.98
16" Thin Crust Pepperoni (Popular)$22.98
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts. Served on a Ciabatta roll with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Romano.$13.95
Loaded Italian Beef Cheesy potato wedge fries (NEW)!
Our signature Fries topped with sliced Italian beef, gravy, mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled Romano cheese.$11.99
16" 1950 Traditional (Popular)$26.99
Build Your Own Thin (Popular)$11.99
Appetizers
FAMOUS JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
FAMOUS HAND BREADED JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.99
Loaded Cheesy Pizza Potato Wedge Fries (NEW)!
Our signature Fries topped with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese.$8.99
Sausage & Pepper Rolls (NEW)!
Italian Sausage and Peppers rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce.$7.25
Italian Beef Rolls (NEW)!
Italian beef and Mild Giardinera rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce$7.25
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.$15.99
Sicilian Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, and basil served with crostini$7.50
Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce$7.99
Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$15.99
Aranchini Sicilian Fried Rice Ball$13.95
Pizza Puff$5.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Leona's PINWHEELS (New!)
Thin Crust Pizza
Build Your Own Thin$11.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella$18.50
Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$18.50
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, red & green peppers, onions, bacon, mozzarella$18.50
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
Taco
Taco seasoned ground beef, refried beans and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, iceberg lettuce$18.50
Sicilian Crust Pan Pizza 10x14
BUILD YOUR OWN SICILIAN STYLE -10X14$20.99
SICILIAN STYLE 1950 TRADITIONAL
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$24.99
SICILIAN STYLE MARGHERITA
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil.$24.99
SICILIAN STYLE ITALIAN MEATS
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$24.99
SICILIAN STYLE VEGGIE DELIGHT
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.$24.99
SICILIAN STYLE GARLIC CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella.$24.99
VODKA CHICKEN PARMESAN
Leona's Homemade Vodka sauce, with Spicy chicken sausage, Rich mozzarella cheese, topped with grated Romano cheese and dried parsley.$24.99
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Diced chicken breast, Crispy chopped bacon bits, Ranch sauce, Mozzarella, Baked oven brown and finished with Drizzled Ranch sauce.$24.99
MIKE'S HOT PEPPI
Mike's hot honey, crispy pepperoni, finished to perfection. chopped Papadeux peppers. Ricotta cheese dollops.$24.99
"DETROIT STYLE" PIZZA (New!)
DETROIT STYLE Build your Own (10X14)$21.99
DETROIT STYLE "Motor City Special"
LEONA'S SIGNATURE GARLIC ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOMS, AND TOPPED WITH WARM TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, AND PECORINO ROMANO.$26.99
DETROIT STYLE "Mike's Hot Peppi"
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE. WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. PEPPERONI, MIKE’S HOT HONEY,$26.99
DETROIT STYLE VODKA CHICKEN PARMESAN
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE WITH WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. SPINACH, GREEN & RED PEPPER, ONION, ARTICHOKE, MUSHROOMS, FRESH BASIL, AND TOPPED WITH PECORINO ROMANO$26.99
Stuffed Pizza
Build Your Own Stuffed$14.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$24.14
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$24.14
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.$24.14
Leona's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$24.14
Pastas
5 Cheese Lasagna
Hand crafted with provolone, mozzarella, Asiago, ricotta, and Romano cheeses.$16.49
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade garlic cream sauce with parmesan cheese$16.49
Penne Arrabbiata
Penne pasta tossed with garlic in a spicy tomato sauce with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, mushrooms and feta cheese$16.49
Shrimp Pasta
Choose your style$18.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce$16.49
Penne & Italian Sausage
Penne pasta with grilled Italian sausage and broccoli in our tomato cream sauce$16.49
Pasta Your Way
Penne or spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce and add-ins$12.49
PENNE W VODKA SAUCE$16.49
Italian Beef, Sausage, & Burgers
KETO Protein Bowls
Italian Beef Bowl (Keto)
Italian sliced beef with gravy in a bowl, with grilled vegetables.$12.95
Italian Combo Bowl (Keto)
Italian Beef & Char grilled Italian sausage with green peppers and beef gravy.$15.95
Italian Meats Bowl (Keto)
Italian Beef, Sausage, Meatballs, with green peppers in marinara sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheese$15.95
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Leona's Classic Tuscany Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts. Served on a Ciabatta roll with provolone cheese, bacon, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts tossed in buffalo sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.$12.95
Sides
Dinners
Romano Crusted Chicken
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts.$19.99
Romano Garlic Chicken
We've added roasted garlic to our famous Romano Crusted Chicken for an even bigger flavor.$19.99
Catfish Dinner
Catfish filet seasoned with our homemade garlic butter and blackening spices or choose lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried golden brown.$19.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried shrimp.$20.99
Full Slab BBQ Pork Ribs
Full or half slab of roasted pork ribs, basted in BBQ sauce$27.99
Half Slab BBQ Pork Ribs$20.99
Desserts
Original Cheesecake$7.99
Cheesecake with Strawberry Sauce$8.49
Cannoli$5.79
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE
Perfectly moist and soft, with a velvety, decadent chocolate buttercream frosting.$8.99
ITALIAN ICE
16 OZ CUP$7.99
GELATO$8.99
Slices
ICE CREAM - TO GO
ICE CREAM SANDWICH$5.00
OREO SANDWICH$4.99
OREO ICE CREAM CUP$6.99
BOMB POP$4.99
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE BAR$4.99
CHOCOLATE ECLAIRE BAR$4.99
NESTLE VANILLA CRUNCH BAR$4.99
KLONDIKE BAR$4.99
ORANGE CREAM BAR$4.99
DRUMSTICK BAR$4.99
SNICKERS ICE CREAM BAR$6.45
RAINBOW SORBET CUP$3.49
VANILLA ICE CREAM CUP$3.49
VANILLA SWIRL ICE CREAM CUP$3.49
PUSH UP POP$6.45
LUIGI'S ITALIAN ICE POP LEMON$4.99
LUIGI'S ITALIAN ICE POP RASBERRY$4.99
LUIGI'S ITALIAN ICE POP CHERRY$4.99