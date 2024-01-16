Leona's Pizzeria - Irving Park
Popular Items
16" Thin crust Sausage (Popular)$22.98
14" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA (TEXT CLUB SPECIAL)
GET THIS PIZZA FREE BY JOINING OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT "LEONA" TO 1-833-421-7652. YOU WILL RECEIVE A FREE COUPON IN RETURN. Pickup ONLY. Cheese Pizza ONLY. Thin Crust ONLY.$15.99
Jumbo Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake Jumbo Slice. This generously sized portion delivers the perfect blend of rich flavors and moist texture, making it an irresistible dessert.$14.99
Fried Mozzarella Bricks
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
16" Thin Crust Cheese (Popular)$22.98
16" Thin Crust Pepperoni (Popular)$22.98
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts. Served on a Ciabatta roll with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Romano.$13.95
Loaded Italian Beef Cheese potato wedge fries (NEW)!
Our signature Fries topped with sliced Italian beef, gravy, mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled Romano cheese.$11.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Motor City Special" (Popular)
LEONA'S SIGNATURE GARLIC ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOMS, AND TOPPED WITH WARM TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, AND PECORINO ROMANO.$26.99
16" 1950 Traditional (Popular)$26.99
Build Your Own Thin (Popular)$11.99
Appetizers
Loaded Cheesy Pizza Potato Wedge Fries (NEW)!
Our signature Fries topped with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese.$8.99
Sausage & Pepper Rolls (NEW)!
Italian Sausage and Peppers rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce.$7.25
Italian Beef Rolls (NEW)!
Italian beef and Mild Giardinera rolled up and fried crisp, served with marinara dipping sauce$7.25
Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.99
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded in our seasoned flour and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.$15.99
Sicilian Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, and basil served with crostini$7.50
Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce$7.99
Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$15.99
Aranchini Sicilian Fried Rice Ball$13.95
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Ministrone Soup$4.99
Pizza Puff$5.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Roma's Hand Cut fries$4.99
Tamale$3.00
Leona's PINWHEELS (New!)
Thin Crust Pizza
Build Your Own Thin$11.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella$18.50
Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella$18.50
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, red & green peppers, onions, bacon, mozzarella$18.50
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
Taco
Taco seasoned ground beef, refried beans and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, iceberg lettuce$18.50
Sicilian Crust Pizza
Build Your Own Sicilian$20.99VEGAN CRUST
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$24.99VEGAN CRUST
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle sauce, roasted chicken, red & green peppers, onions, bacon, mozzarella.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.$24.99VEGAN CRUST
"DETROIT STYLE" PIZZA (New!)
DETROIT STYLE Build your Own (10X14)$21.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Mike's Hot Peppi"
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE. WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. PEPPERONI, MIKE’S HOT HONEY,$26.99
DETROIT STYLE Leona's "Ran through the Garden"
AUTHENTIC DETROIT STYLE WITH WISCONSIN BRICK CHEESE. SPINACH, GREEN & RED PEPPER, ONION, ARTICHOKE, MUSHROOMS, FRESH BASIL, AND TOPPED WITH PECORINO ROMANO$26.99
Stuffed Pizza
Build Your Own Stuffed$14.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$24.14
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.$20.99
Leona's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$24.14
Pastas
5 Cheese Lasagna
Hand crafted with provolone, mozzarella, Asiago, ricotta, and Romano cheeses.$16.49
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade garlic cream sauce with parmesan cheese$16.49
Penne Arrabbiata
Penne pasta tossed with garlic in a spicy tomato sauce with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, mushrooms and feta cheese$16.49
Shrimp Pasta
Choose your style$18.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce$16.49
Penne & Italian Sausage
Penne pasta with grilled Italian sausage and broccoli in our tomato cream sauce$16.49
Pasta Your Way
Penne or spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce and add-ins$12.49
KETO Protein Bowls
Italian Beef Bowl (Keto)
Italian sliced beef with gravy in a bowl, with grilled vegetables.$12.95
Italian Combo Bowl (Keto)
Italian Beef & Char grilled Italian sausage with green peppers and beef gravy.$15.95
Italian Meats Bowl (Keto)
Italian Beef, Sausage, Meatballs, with green peppers in marinara sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheese$15.95
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Leona's Classic Tuscany Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts. Served on a Ciabatta roll with provolone cheese, bacon, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts tossed in buffalo sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.$12.95
Sides
Side Penne Marinara$4.99
Side Steamed Broccoli$4.99
Side House Salad$4.99
Side Seasoned Wedge Fries$4.99
Side Italian Meatballs$4.99
Side Italian Sausage$4.99
Side Grilled Shrimp$4.99
Side Grilled Chicken$4.99
Side Homemade Coleslaw$4.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Minestrone Soup$4.99
Roma's Hand Cut fries$4.99
Cheese Fries$5.00
Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
Pizza Puff$5.00
Gravy Bread$2.00
Tamale$3.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Dinners
Romano Crusted Chicken
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts.$19.99
Romano Garlic Chicken
We've added roasted garlic to our famous Romano Crusted Chicken for an even bigger flavor.$19.99
Catfish Dinner
Catfish filet seasoned with our homemade garlic butter and blackening spices or choose lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried golden brown.$19.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Lightly seasoned, breaded, and fried shrimp.$20.99
Full Slab BBQ Pork Ribs
Full or half slab of roasted pork ribs, basted in BBQ sauce$27.99
Half Slab BBQ Pork Ribs$20.99
To-Go Beverages
Desserts
Original Cheesecake$7.99
Cheesecake with Strawberry Sauce$8.49
Cannoli$5.79
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE
Perfectly moist and soft, with a velvety, decadent chocolate buttercream frosting.$8.99