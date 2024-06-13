2x points for loyalty members
Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
- 12oz Coca Cola$1.50
- 12oz Diet Coke$1.50
- 12oz Coke Zero$1.50
- 12oz Root Beer$1.50
- 12oz Sprite$1.50
- 12oz Orange Crush$1.50
- 12oz Ginger Ale$1.50
- 2L Coke$4.99
- 2L Diet Coke$4.99
- 2L Sprite$4.99
- 2L Orange Crush$4.99
- Dasani Water Bottle (20oz)$1.99
- Jarrito Strawberry$2.50
- Jarrito mandarin$2.50
- Jarrito pineapple$2.50
- Jarrito fruitpunch$2.50
- Sidral Mundet Apple$2.50
- 12oz Lemonade$1.50
- pelligrino$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- lemonade$1.50
- Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
- Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
- House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49
Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant Locations and Hours
Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
(708) 526-8599
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant
(773) 267-7287
Open now • Closes at 11PM
175 N Franklin
(773) 267-7287
Open now • Closes at 4PM