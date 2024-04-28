Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
Spend , save 10%
LEM10

Appetizers
- Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings$13.95
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders$13.95
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki
- Chicken Wings$12.49
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Mozzarella Bricks$10.49
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara