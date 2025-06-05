Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
FAMOUS Mozzarella Bricks
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
14" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA (TEXT CLUB SPECIAL)
GET THIS PIZZA FREE BY JOINING OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT "LEONA" TO 1-833-421-7652. YOU WILL RECEIVE A FREE COUPON IN RETURN. Cheese Pizza Only, Takeout Only$15.99
Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
Italian Beef DELUXE$13.99
16" Thin Crust Specialty Pizza
Appetizers
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.95
Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce$7.99
Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$15.99
LOADED CHEESY PIZZA WEDGE FRIES$8.99
LOADED ITALIAN BEEF CHEESE FRIES$10.99
ARANCINI SICILIAN FRIED RICE BALLS$7.99
CHEDDAR CHEESE WEDGE FRIES$7.99
PIZZA BY THE SLICE
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49
Dinners
5 Cheese Lasagna
Hand crafted with provolone, mozzarella, Asiago, ricotta, and Romano cheeses.$16.49
Romano Crusted Chicken
Parmesan and Romano cheeses are combined with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to create a golden brown, crisply coating for these perfectly baked chicken breasts.$19.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner$19.99
Thin Crust Pizza
Build Your Own$11.99
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$18.50
Sicilian Crust Pizza
Build Your Own$20.99
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil.$25.99
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$25.99
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.$25.99
Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza
Build Your Own$14.99
Leona's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$20.99
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.$20.99
Gluten Free Sicilian Crust Pizza
DELUXE Burgers & Sandwiches
CHICAGO STYLE CLASSICS MENU
ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH$8.99
ITALIAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH$7.99
COMBO SANDWICH$11.99
MEATBALL SANDWICH$8.99
CHICAGO STYLE POLISH SAUSAGE$8.99
CHICAGO STYLE HOT DOG$4.99
CHEESE DOG$5.99
CHILI CHEESE DOG$6.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
PARMESAN CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
1/3 LB HAMBURGER$8.00
DOUBLE HAMBURGER$9.50
1/3 LB CHEESEBURGER$8.99
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$10.99
GRAVY BREAD
Leona's French Bread Dipped in our Hot Beef Au Jus.$4.99
PIZZA PUFF$4.99
SUPREME TAMALE$4.00
TAMALE ON A BUN$5.99
CRINKLE CUT FRIES$4.99
Romano Chicken Sandwich
Sides
Soda
Pastas
PENNE MARINARA$16.49
PENNE W MEAT SAUCE$16.49
SICILIAN MAC & CHEESE LASAGNA
A NEW ORLEANS SICILIAN RECIPE. BUCATINI NOODLES, CHEDDAR, BRICK, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BAKED FRESH AND SERVED PIPING HOT. ORDER IT WITH MEATBALLS AND RED SAUCE.$16.49
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade garlic cream sauce with parmesan cheese$16.49
Shrimp Pasta
Choose your style$18.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with two homemade meatballs and our marinara or meat sauce$16.49
Penne & Italian Sausage
Penne pasta with grilled Italian sausage and broccoli in our tomato cream sauce$16.49
Pasta Your Way
Penne or spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce and add-ins$12.49