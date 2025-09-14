LEONA'S CELEBRATES 75 YEARS!
Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
Featured Items
FAMOUS Mozzarella Bricks
Bricks of fresh mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara$10.49
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
POPULAR ITEMS
PROMO COMBO'S
Appetizers
Classic Jumbo Chicken Wings
House seasoned and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch of bleu cheese dressing$13.95
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Jumbo breaded tenders served with buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki$13.95
Sicilian Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese, served with marinara$7.25
1/2 lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips
Smoked rib tips, roasted and tossed in bbq sauce$9.99
Full lb Smoked BBQ Rib Tips$18.99
LOADED CRISPY WEDGE FRIES
DINNERS & PASTAS
Thin Crust Pizza
Build Your Own$11.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella$18.50
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella$18.50
Margherita
Basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh aged mozzarella, fresh basil$18.50
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$18.50
Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza
Build Your Own$14.99
1950 Traditional
Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
Leona's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella.$20.99
Italian Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced Sicilian meatball, mozzarella.$20.99
Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, artichokes, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.$20.99
Gluten Free Sicilian Crust Pizza
DELUXE Burgers & Sandwiches
CHICKEN SANDWICHES - DELUXE
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, red onions, smoked bacon, cucumbers, Ditalini pasta, and bleu cheese crumbles.$12.99
Psychedelic Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, black olives, red onions, fresh red peppers and sliced eggs.$12.99
House Salad
Crisp seasonal greens with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and shaved red onions.$10.49
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing.$11.49