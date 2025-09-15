Skip to Main content
LEONA'S CELEBRATES 75 YEARS!
Leona's Restaurants Group
0
Order Now
8315 Ogden Avenue, Lyons, IL
4363 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
175 North Franklin Street, Suite 106, Chicago, IL
3102 West Elm Street, McHenry, IL
Order Now
Home
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$0
Add a Bowl of Soup
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add Crispy Wedge Fries (Copy)
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Leona's Restaurants Group Locations and Hours
Leona's Pizzeria - Irving Park
(773) 267-7287
4363 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Leona's Pizzeria - McHenry
(815) 707-4992
3102 West Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60051
Open now
•
Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
Leona's Pizzeria - West Loop
(312) 549-9228
175 North Franklin Street, Suite 106, Chicago, IL 60606
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
(708) 526-8599
8315 Ogden Avenue, Lyons, IL 60534
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement